Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

By Riley Bean and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The Lowcountry’s own Raven Saunders is being scrutinized by officials with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after making an “X” with her arms at her medaling ceremony.

After receiving her silver medal for women’s shot put at the Olympics on Sunday, and after the Chinese national anthem played for winner Gong Lijiao, Saunders lifted her arms above her head and formed an “X” with her wrists.

Asked by The Associated Press what that meant, she explained: “It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

During the International Olympic Committee’s press briefing Monday morning, spokesman Mark Adams said the IOC was in contact with the USOPC regarding the episode.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says shot putter Raven Saunders’ gesture during her medals ceremony “was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration.”

The USOPC confirmed that it was “in discussion” with the IOC and World Athletics, which governs the sport. World Athletics President Seb Coe has previously said he didn’t anticipate sanctioning demonstrations if the decision were left up to the federation.

The USOPC has stated it will not sanction athletes who demonstrate on the podium. The IOC reviewed its long-standing policy but kept the rule in place that bars demonstrations on the medals stand.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority

Latest News

Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.
Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance