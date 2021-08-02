Tybee Island lifeguards respond to increase in heat-related calls over scorching weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the hottest weekends of the year brought big crowds out to Tybee Island. The influx of people also brought on an increase in medical calls.

There were no major incidents this weekend on Tybee Island due to the heat, however the number one incident lifeguards did respond to this weekend was heat exhaustion from beachgoers of all ages.

“Doing a little bit too much without enough water intake,” said Todd Horne, a senior lifeguard on Tybee Island.

He says that as of Sunday evening, lifeguards had responded to at least 16 heat-related calls since Friday morning.

“Even though it’s nice to get in the ocean and cool off, you’ve got to remember once you’re back up to your chair or your tent to continue to drink plenty of water,” said Horne.

Samantha Pinkston continued to remind her family to stay hydrated and spend plenty of time in the shade on their beach day.

“We got this handy, dandy umbrella, we’ve got our cooler back here and we are not too far, we’re a few steps from the beach so we are making sure we’ve got our accommodations to make sure that we stay hydrated, stay cool, make sure this stays fun and not a miserable experience,” said Pinkston.

The “feels like” temperatures were over 100 degrees on Tybee Island on Sunday and the sand temperatures reached 125 degrees.

“If you stay with your feet in the water, you can pretty much handle it. He’s got his umbrella so that keeps the breeze going down in here and it works good,” said Peggy Aughtry, who was visiting the beach from Pooler.

Lifeguard stands had extra water and ice coolers to keep staff safe as well as provide additional water to anyone in need.

“It’s packed out at the beach cause it’s the last weekend before a lot of the school kids go back to school. We want everybody to have a good time at the beach but also make it home safely.”

Warmer temperatures also mean the water is warmer. Going forward, lifeguards are concerned about an increase of jellyfish in the water. Lifeguards are prepared to deal with jellyfish stings as those are likely to increase in the coming days.

