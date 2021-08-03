19 catalytic converters stolen from local non-profit in just two months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit helping some of the most vulnerable in our community was hit by thieves who stole catalytic converters from their vehicles... again.

WTOC told you in June about thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters and car parts that were stolen from EmployAbility.

EmployAbility says over the weekend, five catalytic converters were stolen from one vehicle and vans transporting people who use wheelchairs.

In the last year, thefts have increased in Savannah and Chatham County.

EmployAbility says after the first theft, they were able to move some of their vehicles in front of Eisenhower Drive hoping to prevent future thefts, but that did not help.

“Unfortunately we heard an all too familiar sound,” said CEO and President of Employability Brendan Ferrara.

Ferrara says it is the second time in two months crooks have stolen catalytic converters from the non- profit agency.

“Our first thought was well hopefully they just got the one,” said Ferrara.

Thieves stole 14 converters in June. Five more were sawed off over the weekend, which brings the grand total to 19 stolen converters.

“We have no wheelchair vans left at the moment until we can get those fixed,” said. Ferrara. “Those are participants that we truly cannot get to campus and many of the parents do not have the capacity to bring their participants in.”

Ferrara says several program participants will not have transportation to EmployAbility or their jobs without these vans.

“A family that just can’t find the means to do so really relies on us to pick up their loved ones to come here everyday,” said Director of Facilities and Transportation of EmployAbility Michael Calonita.

The non-profit has raised about $20,000 since the first theft.

They are looking to raise about $60,000 to replace all the stolen catalytic converters, install fencing, lighting and cameras.

“It is a hard thing to call someone and say that we can’t come pick them up this week,” said Calonita. “Not because of what we did, but because of what someone else did. It is just not fair to them.”

EmployAbility planned to have more program participants come back to campus in the next few weeks, but that will not be possible now.

Leaders say they are thankful for the generosity of those who have stepped up to help them.

If you would like to donate to their fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.