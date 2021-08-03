9-year-old donates money to help Port Royal vet hospital recover from storm damage

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WTOC) - We’ve seen how the pandemic has affected pet adoption rates, but that also put extra strain on veterinary hospitals.

For one in particular, COVID wasn’t the only challenge they had to overcome in recent months.

The Port Royal Veterinary hospital was devastated less than a month ago by a tornado. The surgical suite had a tree pierce the ceiling and water was everywhere. On top of that, much of the ceiling had to be ripped out.

Since, the hospital has been trying to raise money for repairs and today, a local 9-year-old helped the cause.

We asked her how important it was to help.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, about 35,” Liesel Youmans said.

Youmans raised over a thousand dollars to donate by selling lemonade and cupcakes. The young entrepreneur gives all the credit to her customers though.

“People are really generous, and they donated money. Some didn’t even take a lemonade, some took cupcakes, and some took both.”

Not including Youmans’ contribution, the hospital is about 17 percent of the way to their fundraising goal of $100,000 for repairs.

