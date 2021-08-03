Bryan Co. nurse manager encouraging COVID vaccinations as cases rise

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has one of the highest community transmission rates of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District.

Bryan County’s nurse manager says the Delta variant is highly contagious and spreading quickly. She says vaccines are available pretty much everywhere now, people just need to get them.

In less than two weeks, the county’s Community Transmission Index jumped from 294 to 567. And as of Tuesday, only 39 percent of people who live in Bryan County are fully vaccinated.

“It’s spreading amongst our unvaccinated people. We do know that if you’re vaccinated, you can still spread it and that’s why we’re still encouraging everybody...mask, wash your hands and social distance. We’re preaching the same song, different day,” Bryan County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn said.

The health department says even with mask optional policies in the Bryan County School District, students and teachers should follow CDC guidelines to wear a mask in enclosed spaces whether they’re vaccinated or not.

Mehlhorn said the health department is stretched thin, just like a lot of hospitals. She says it’s up to the public to care and protect each other by getting the vaccine.

