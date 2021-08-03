Bryan County Schools welcome students back to the classroom

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for tens of thousands of students in Bryan County. They returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of school.

WTOC stopped by Richmond Hill High School before classes began. RHHS seniors got quite the warm welcome as they were greeted with a parade. There was even a dunk tank that some teachers took part in.

“We’re trying to get the kids just as excited to be back as our teachers are. They have been back for the last week getting ready and the excitement is in the building. Everyone is ready for a sense of normalcy and we were like, what can we do to make this day special and remind the kids we’re happy to be here too. Let’s make this a great year,” said Matthew Landolt, Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill High School.

At this time, masks are optional but they are recommended for unvaccinated staff and students at all Bryan County Schools.

