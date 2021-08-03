Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Congressman Clyburn announces nearly $3 million in African American Civil Rights Grants

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman James E. Clyburn announced the National Park Service will award nearly $3 million to seven projects in South Carolina to help preserve sites and history related to the African American struggle for equality.

Clyburn’s office says these awards are part of $15 million in African American Civil Rights Grant Program awards allocated to 53 projects across 20 states.

“I applaud the National Park Service for supporting the preservation of important civil rights sites across the country,” Clyburn said. “Each of the projects funded in South Carolina tells the story of a different chapter in the struggle for racial equality in our state and our nation. The preservation of these sites will help future generations learn from our complicated past and help us strive for a ‘more perfect union’ moving forward.”

Below is a list of the African American Civil Rights Grant Program projects in South Carolina receiving funding:

  • The Historic Hutchinson House’s Final Phase of Restoration in Edisto is receiving $171,512
  • The Three Properties, Three Lenses program in Hilton Head is receiving $487,088
  • Phase III of the Preservation and Repair of the Historic Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg is receiving $500,000
  • Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center’s Roof Replacement Project in West Columbia is receiving $321,226
  • The Preservation of All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg is receiving $500,000
  • Columbia, The Booker T. Washington High School Auditorium Building in Columbia is receiving $500,000
  • The Lincoln High School Civil Rights Preservation Project in Sumter is receiving $500,000

There is $16 million available in the next round of National Park Service grants for African American Civil Rights projects through this program. Clyburn’s office says applications will open again this fall, but those interested can visit the National Parks Service’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions

Latest News

A shoreline cleanup team removes oil material from the beach near the Ninth Street public beach...
Days of cleanup after shipwreck oil leak fouls Georgia beach
Georgia ex-deputy sentenced to prison for unregistered gun
Former manager of Savannah bed and breakfast charged with embezzling more than $500,000
The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were...
Coast Guard responding to overturned dredging barge in Charleston harbor
FILE - In this June 1, 2021, file photo, state Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary...
SC gov hopeful would require vaccines for public students