Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-3-3021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will remain over the area all week. This will bring lots of clouds and keep our temps well below average. It will also keep us very unsettled with on and off showers everyday. There is the potential for some locally heavy rainfall at times. The ground is already saturated so any heavy rain will likely produce localized street flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through midnight. Thunderstorms are possible everyday but no widespread severe storms are expected at this time. The front washes out this weekend. This will allow for drier and warmer conditions.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Small area of low pressure about 120 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The low is moving to the north over cooler waters and there is only a 10% for tropical development in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt increasing to 10-15 kt late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-4 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

