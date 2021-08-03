Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One lane of Veterans Parkway is closed in both directions after a dump truck hit an overpass, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

According to police, the driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the truck was traveling northbound when it hit the Buckhalter Road overpass bridge. Crews were called to investigate the structural integrity of the overpass. According to the Chatham County Police Department, investigators have already determined the bridge does not need to be closed to traffic.

Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate.

