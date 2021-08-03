Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway

A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One lane of Veterans Parkway is closed in both directions after a dump truck hit an overpass, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

According to police, the driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Police say the truck was traveling northbound when it hit the Buckhalter Road overpass bridge. Crews were called to investigate the structural integrity of the overpass. According to the Chatham County Police Department, investigators have already determined the bridge does not need to be closed to traffic.

Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Liberty County
Motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Liberty County
Patience, preparation needed as back to school traffic begins
Patience, preparation needed as back to school traffic begins
Patience, preparation needed as back to school traffic begins
Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16