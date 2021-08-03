Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital debuts new specialized ambulance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital added an important member to their team on Tuesday. A new ambulance.

The new addition allowing them to go further and help insure children of all ages can get the best care possible.

“We have always been able to do neonatal transports,” said Physician in Chief Dr. Brad Buckler.

But thanks to their newest ambulance, “this now allows us to do that for all the pediatric population. All the way up to the age of 18,” Dr. Buckler says.

The new Pediatric and Neonatal Transport is specially made just for children.

“We have all kind of specialized equipment that are specifically made for pediatric patients instead of adult patients,” Dr. Buckler says.

Bringing their equipment and more importantly their team right to those in need.

“It’s really significant because it allows us to get a nurse and respiratory therapist to that other hospital to start providing care immediately for those patients who need high level of care, specialized care, that we’re able to provide,” said Dr. Buckler.

Similar to the design of the Children’s Hospital itself this ambulance was made with the patient and their family in mind.

“It does have a space for the parents to be able to ride along so their five-year-old doesn’t have to be in an ambulance completely by themselves,” Dr. Buckler says.

Keeping loved ones close and allowing the children’s hospital to spread their care well beyond their walls.

“It sets us apart from other hospitals in terms of being able to extend the reach of the children’s hospital. To take the children’s hospital that we have here in Savannah and it not only be for patients specifically here in Chatham County.”

Their new Pediatric and Neonatal Transport Ambulance will officially hit the roads starting tomorrow serving not only the Coastal Empire, but the Lowcountry as well.

