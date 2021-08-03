Sky Cams
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County resident has died after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Coastal Health District.

The district stated that the mosquito-borne virus causes swelling of the brain. It is fatal 70 to 90 percent of the time in horses, according to the health district. Horse and large animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their animals against the virus and to clean out watering sources, such as buckets and troughs, every three to four days to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there.

EEE is rare in humans; however, humans are susceptible to the virus. Previously, there have been two cases of EEE in the 8-county Coastal Health District since 2010, with one death in 2018.

According to the CDC, most people infected with EEE do not show illness. Symptoms in severe cases of EEE include a sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting. The primary mosquito that transmits EEE breeds in freshwater swamps.

Residents are always encouraged to follow the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention:

  • Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.
  • DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.
  • Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.
  • Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

