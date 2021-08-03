Sky Cams
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island

A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hilton Head Island lifeguard is recovering after being bitten by a shark on Tuesday.

According to the operations manager of Shore Beach Services, a lifeguard was checking water conditions near Ocean Lane in Palmetto Dunes when the lifeguard was bitten. He suffered deep lacerations to the chest area.

The lifeguard was sent to a hospital in Savannah via helicopter.

According to Shore Beach Services, the water was kept clear in a half mile area for approximately an hour and a half.

The lifeguard’s injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

