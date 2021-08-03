Sky Cams
Masks required in Beaufort city government facilities

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Just two weeks ago, Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said at that point they hadn’t even had an informal or formal conversation about reinstating mask mandates.

But now, two weeks later, masks are required in all city facilities.

“The primary reason is the hospital system reached out late last week and had a conference call with community leadership and expressed concern about the growing number of hospitalized patients,” Murray said.

Murray said they are trying to keep the city safe, without hurting its businesses.

“It’s again, really about trying to manage that balance of keeping our hospital below capacity but keeping our economy, keeping our communities open, keep doing the things, working back to normal and again I think we can find that balance without additional aggressive restrictions if people go get vaccines,” he said.

But he said the number of precautions they take could grow if cases do.

“That being said we go a few weeks and cases continue to dramatically increase and the hospital system says that they’re out of capacity, I think all options are on the table at that point,” Murray said.

Murray said officials from the city will be talking about potential changes constantly as COVID cases rise.

