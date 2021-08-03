Motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Liberty County

LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Evening storms Monday may have contributed to the death of a motorcyclist on I-95 in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a man was traveling near the Midway exit on his motorcycle. His brother, who was following behind on his own motorcycle, said lightning struck nearby and the victim veered off the road around the same time, hitting a guardrail. His motorcycle continued to drive around the guardrail, eventually crossing three lanes of the interstate before it stopped.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation and is sending the man’s body to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

