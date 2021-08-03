Sky Cams
Motorcyclist killed on I-95 in Liberty County
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIBERTY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Evening storms Monday may have contributed to the death of a motorcyclist on I-95 in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a man was traveling near the Midway exit on his motorcycle. His brother, who was following behind on his own motorcycle, said lightning struck nearby and the victim veered off the road around the same time, hitting a guardrail. His motorcycle continued to drive around the guardrail, eventually crossing three lanes of the interstate before it stopped.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation and is sending the man’s body to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Fire crews investigating fire at unoccupied duplex on 47th St.
Savannah State students collect donations to send to Liberia
Parent University hosts event at Godley Station K-8
