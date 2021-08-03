Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics

Latest News

LIVE: Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark El Paso shooting anniversary
Masks now required for students, staff in Wayne County schools
It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce