Richmond Hill seniors celebrate first day back with annual parade

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County students celebrated their first day back to school today. Richmond Hill High School held their annual parade for seniors, a tradition parents and staff said they’re glad to have back.

Assistant Principal Matthew Landolt said he came up with the idea for a dunk tank. He said they were trying to get students excited to be back.

“It’s awesome. I think the families are happy to see it. You can tell we have more signs out there than we’ve ever had and for us it’s just a great opportunity to get back to normal,” said Landolt.

A former senior said their start to the school year looked much different last year. They’re happy their friends and family can get to experience what they missed.

“We all started online. It was very different and so I love seeing this for him that he actually gets to have you know a first day, be on campus, be with all his friends. I didn’t get to have that so I’m happy for him,” said former Richmond Hill High School Student Jarianna Romero.

A parent said they are just as excited for their kids to return and she wants her daughter to feel ready for a smooth transition.

“Last year was a little bit complicated because of COVID-19. This year, hopefully, is gonna be great. And it’s her last year, she has to do her best. She must be doing her best,” said Richmond Hill High School Parent Ana Glen.

This year, staff said they hope this celebration was the start to a normal school year.

“Richmond Hill High School is a great place to be and were glad to welcome our students back in person,” said Assistant Principal Jonathan Lea.

“We’re gonna make adjustments as we need to, to keep our kids safe,” said Landolt. “We are hoping to make it as normal as we can.”

