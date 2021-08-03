Rise in COVID-19 cases alarming to Bulloch Co. leaders

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A rise in local COVID infection rates has Statesboro’s mayor sounding the alarm and urging people to take steps to squash the spread.

Not long ago, local COVID case numbers for Statesboro/Bulloch County had dropped to the point some wondered if we still needed drive through testing sites. But with numbers jumping in the past few weeks, Statesboro’s mayor says people need to get serious again about fighting covid.

Mayor and council returned to wearing masks during the council meeting. So did city staff. City Hall once again requires visitors to wear masks inside.

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar sounded the alarm that the rate of new cases has jumped.

According to Bulloch County public safety, they saw 50 new cases in a week per 100,000 people just two weeks ago, last week that jumped to 130. This week, it’s up to 257. He and city manager Charles Penny talked about the toll the pandemic has taken on city hall and on taxpayers.

“We’ve had sixty individuals that are on our team that have tested positive. That’s cost us about $150,000 plus in payroll impact,” McCollar said.

He hopes more people will get vaccinated and that everyone will use social distancing, sanitizing and other protocols to slow the spread before the city has to impose restrictions to slow infections.

“If we’re going to save lives, if we’re going to save business, we’ve got to do our part to keep our community safe,” McCollar said.

This drive through testing site on Railroad Street remains open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Besides local pharmacies and medical offices offering the vaccine, several local groups will host pop-up vaccination clinics in Statesboro over the next few weeks. They’ll hold one at the former Chamber of Commerce office on Aug. 14 and two clinics at the Luetta Moore Park on Aug. 21 and Sept. 11.

