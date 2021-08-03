Savannah mayor discusses mask mandate, rise in COVID cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a week since the City of Savannah re-implemented a mask mandate in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Chatham County.

The mandate covers areas like Savannah’s government buildings, hospitals, early childhood centers and guided vehicle tours.

Mayor Johnson said Tuesday they’ll really know in a few weeks if the mandate is having a positive effect on the COVID transmission rate in the county, and when it can be walked back.

Mayor Johnson also pointed out at Tuesday’s news conference a change coming this week to a vaccine site that’s been hosted by the city for months.

Starting Thursday, vaccines will be given at the Savannah Fire Department headquarters on Oglethorpe Avenue, replacing the vaccine clinic at the Savannah Civic Center.

Mayor Johnson says this will allow health care workers to focus on the increased demand for COVID-19 testing at the Civic Center instead.

“Personally, I think that this demand is backwards. And if more people were getting vaccinated, there would not be an increased need for testing. Think about it…more people would be vaccinated, there wouldn’t be a need for testing. So, if people can take the time to get tested, they can take the time to get vaccinated,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mask mandate expires on Aug. 26 at midnight unless it’s extended.

