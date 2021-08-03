Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police take part in National Night Out

Savannah Police
Savannah Police(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In towns across the country, members of law enforcement are meeting and greeting with the communities they serve for National Night Out.

Several around Savannah have been canceled Tuesday night because of the weather, but there are still National Night Out gatherings happening, including one in Yamacraw Village. This is part of the Northwest Precinct’s efforts to galvanize relationships with the families in this neighborhood.

It’s a gathering that’s happened nation-wide for nearly four decades and is currently adopted in more than 60 Georgia cities.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter attended with members of the command staff, meeting with folks who are either braving the rain tonight or holding indoor events.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus

Latest News

9-year-old donates money to help Port Royal vet hospital recover from storm damage
9-year-old donates money to help Port Royal vet hospital recover from storm damage
Taking Care of Business: 9-year-old donates money to help Port Royal vet hospital recover from storm damage
New Pediatric & Neonatal Ambulance
Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital debuts new specialized ambulance
Watch for WTOC's Puppy Picks!
Watch for WTOC's Puppy Picks!