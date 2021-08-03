Savannah Police take part in National Night Out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In towns across the country, members of law enforcement are meeting and greeting with the communities they serve for National Night Out.

Several around Savannah have been canceled Tuesday night because of the weather, but there are still National Night Out gatherings happening, including one in Yamacraw Village. This is part of the Northwest Precinct’s efforts to galvanize relationships with the families in this neighborhood.

It’s a gathering that’s happened nation-wide for nearly four decades and is currently adopted in more than 60 Georgia cities.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter attended with members of the command staff, meeting with folks who are either braving the rain tonight or holding indoor events.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.