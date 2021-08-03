Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Flash Flood Watch in effect, scattered heavy rain likely

By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Tuesday begins mostly cloudy with patchy areas of fog. Temperatures are mild and it is humid. Sorry rain showers are possible through the morning commute… Especially along the I-95 corridor.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Effingham, Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties through this evening. Soil in this area is saturated after Monday rains and any additional rain will quickly run-off and cause street flooding, etc., under the heavier downpours.

Scattered, two numerous, showers and thunderstorms will develop later this morning and afternoon. A few storms will produce very heavy rain and street flooding as possible. Rain gradually diminishes this evening. Temperatures remain cooler than average today, only topping out in a little bit 80s this afternoon.

We will see more scattered downpours Wednesday.

A gradual drain train takes hold light week into the weekend as temperature is warm back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon.

Have a great day,

Cutter

