VFW Post #4392 honors WTOC’s Craig Harney with award for work in the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was a big night for WTOC!

The VFW in Thunderbolt presented WTOC with an award honoring our dear friend and colleague Craig Harney’s achievements in covering the military over the years.

WTOC’s General Manager Larry Silbermann accepted the award on behalf of our station. Craig passed away in December of 2019.

But during 40 years, he was WTOC to the many organizations he covered and became part of, making their story a big story any time he told it.

We asked members of the VFW why they chose to honor Craig with this award, and it all comes down to his love for the community.

“He was there for us for parades, if we needed to publicize something on the World War II memorial, that we worked very hard on to get the memorial built, he was always available and always put us in a time slot to give us some coverage. A tremendous help, helping the World War II veterans get their monument on River Street,” said Douglas Andrews, Past Chairman of the Veteran’s Council.

According to Andrews, the criteria to receive the award was to be someone who has done something for the community, family, church, and their country.

For those who knew Craig - you can agree he was all of that and more.

