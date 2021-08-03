Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

VFW Post #4392 honors WTOC’s Craig Harney with award for work in the community

Craig Harney
Craig Harney
By Paige Phillips
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday was a big night for WTOC!

The VFW in Thunderbolt presented WTOC with an award honoring our dear friend and colleague Craig Harney’s achievements in covering the military over the years.

WTOC’s General Manager Larry Silbermann accepted the award on behalf of our station. Craig passed away in December of 2019.

But during 40 years, he was WTOC to the many organizations he covered and became part of, making their story a big story any time he told it.

We asked members of the VFW why they chose to honor Craig with this award, and it all comes down to his love for the community.

“He was there for us for parades, if we needed to publicize something on the World War II memorial, that we worked very hard on to get the memorial built, he was always available and always put us in a time slot to give us some coverage. A tremendous help, helping the World War II veterans get their monument on River Street,” said Douglas Andrews, Past Chairman of the Veteran’s Council.

According to Andrews, the criteria to receive the award was to be someone who has done something for the community, family, church, and their country.

For those who knew Craig - you can agree he was all of that and more.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule

Latest News

Local company holds races to help men and women of the armed forces
Catalytic Converter Theft
19 catalytic converters stolen from local non-profit in just two months
B's Cracklin' BBQ offers grilling tips, catering for Memorial Day
B's Cracklin' BBQ offers grilling tips, catering for Memorial Day
Armed forces participate in join training at Fort Stewart