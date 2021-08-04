BACK TO SCHOOL | Spotty rain, but drier overall today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in many communities. A few coastal neighborhoods are in the upper 70s through 7 a.m.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, mid-morning temperatures warm into the 80s. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. It’ll be drier than the past couple of days, but some isolated to scattered downpours are still possible this afternoon and evening.

Thursday features warm and muggy weather with a hit-or-miss chance of rain - mainly in the afternoon. Friday is forecast to be a wetter day, with eve some morning rain being possible.

The weekend features a drying and warming trend as the temperature warms back above 90 during the afternoon and rain remains fairly spotty.

