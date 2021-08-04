Baxley doctor creates drive-thru for COVID-19 testing

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - A rise in local COVID-19 cases and patients at the Appling Healthcare hospital has more people lining up to get tested. But hospital administrators are urging people to not go to the ER to get tested. Instead, a Baxley doctor is encouraging residents to head to a drive-thru for testing, to prevent exposing other patients in the ER.

Nurses rolled from car to car taking vitals. Dr. Tonya Fordham is seeing patients for testing at her practice rather than at Appling Healthcare to help cut down on exposure. She says this allows the hospital staff to focus on other incoming patients.

“If you’re taking up time to test somebody who’s not moderately to severely sick, then you are bothering people who need to be life-sustaining at that point,” said Dr. Fordham.

She says the surge in new cases started after the July 4th holiday. For those who test positive for COVID-19, she’s getting them medication to treat the symptoms of COVID-19 in the hopes they don’t become severe or life-threatening.

“With this illness, the earlier you seek help, the less likely you are to become that moderate to severe patient. And then plus, the less likely you are to spread it to your elderly friends and all those people,” said Dr. Fordham.

The drive-thru idea works for people who say they’re more comfortable in their vehicles than in a big waiting room.

“You’re not sitting here in a waiting room spreading it to everybody and their family. You’re not putting a whole lot of people at risk because you’re in your space,” said Christie Smith of Baxley.

While they take a break in the middle of the day, healthcare professionals test for COVID-19 in the mornings and evenings on weekdays.

There have been 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Appling County over the last two weeks, as of Wednesday August 8, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of Wednesday, 26 percent of Appling County is fully vaccinated, while 29 percent have received a first dose, according to DPH.

