Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Baxley kid grows massive, state title winning watermelon

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generations of students have learned life skills through 4-H.

One young man in Baxley claimed a state championship for something he grew in his backyard.

Most of us think of a watermelon big enough to feed our family and maybe some friends. But one young man in Baxley grew one big enough to feed the whole neighborhood.

Aiden Connell, 11, has already become a seasoned watermelon grower. For three summers, he’s grown melons for local 4-H competition. He spends afternoons watering and helping spray for weeds and other problems. His largest topped the scales at just over 160 pounds, twice his weight and half his height.

Last week, Georgia 4-H announced it won the 2021 title as the biggest.

“I didn’t know what it was going to do. I knew it might win county, but I didn’t think we would win state,” Connell said.

Turns out Aiden and three other Appling County 4-H’ers swept the top four spots in the state.

Aiden says they’ll open this one and save some seeds and start planning for next year.

Aiden’s grand prize was $100.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions

Latest News

Good News: Honor Flight
Good News: Honor Flight
The Georgia Peanut Commission
Ga. Peanut Commission announces leadership academy application
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule