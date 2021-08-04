Beaufort Memorial Hospital preparing to reach full capacity as COVID-19 cases increase across the Lowcountry

Sky Cams
Beaufort Memorial Hospital is preparing to hit full capacity in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases increase across the Lowcountry.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Like much of our area, the Lowcountry is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Just a few weeks ago, Beaufort Memorial Hospital didn’t have a single COVID-19 patient. Times have changed, and their numbers are completely different.

“Right now, we’re sitting at about 25 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As you can imagine, that’s a sharp increase from what we were averaging really about four weeks ago which was about two to zero,” said Russell Baxley, President and CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Baxley says there’s one thing all of those patients have in common.

“None, none of those are vaccinated,” he said.

Baxley agrees with the City of Beaufort’s decision to bring back the mask mandate in city buildings like City Hall, and he will be looking for more action from city leaders if case numbers continue to rise.

“The city has done a good job and this is a good first step. I think it’s a measured approach, and I support Mayor Murray’s decision to do this. And as we continue to communicate with them, and we need to escalate protective measures, I think we will advise to do so and then ask the city to take that advice and move forward with more precautions,” said Baxley.

Baxley said 80 percent of beds at Beaufort Memorial are occupied as of Wednesday, but hospital leaders are preparing to reach full capacity in the coming weeks.

On Monday, August 2, Beaufort County reported 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC reports that 49.7 percent of Beaufort County residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 58.7 percent have received one dose.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

