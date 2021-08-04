Sky Cams
Bryan Co. deputies say man stabbed brother after argument in Ellabel

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLABEL, Ga. (WTOC) - An Ellabel man is in the hospital after being stabbed by his brother.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Ruby Drive Circle.

Deputies believe one brother threw a brick at the victim. The victim then picked up a cross from the front yard and threw it at him.

As the victim was walking away, deputies say his brother stabbed him in the left shoulder, possibly puncturing his lung.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition. His brother is at the Bryan County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

