Children found safe after car stolen in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two children were located unharmed after a car was stolen on Bull Street in Savannah on Friday, according to the police report.

A Savannah Police Department officer responded to the 1100 block of Bull Street just before 2 p.m. to the report of a stolen vehicle with two children still inside the car.

When the officer arrived on scene, the police report states he located the children’s father. The father said he left the vehicle running with the two kids inside who were sleeping in the backseat while he made a quick stop. The father told police that he had a second key to the vehicle, so he left it running and thought he locked it with his second key.

The father told police that when he exited the building, he saw someone in his vehicle driving it away on Bull Street.

While the officer was talking to the father at the scene, other officers located the vehicle just a block over on Barnard Street. The children were inside the vehicle and unharmed, according to police.

Any information on suspects or possible arrests is not available at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.