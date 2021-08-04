City of Savannah Alderwomen At-Large hold town hall meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Both Alderwomen At-Large on Savannah’s city council took center stage Tuesday night at a town hall meeting.

Savannah Alderwoman At-Large for Post 1 Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alderwoman At-Large for Post 2 Alicia Miller-Blakely spoke with dozens of residents about issues the city faces now.

One topic was property taxes increasing and the city of Savannah’s millage rate. City council will vote on whether to keep the millage rate at 12.739 mills, next week. Both alderwomen say they would like to see the city roll back the rate.

“12.4 will bring us just as much revenue as the previous year,” said Alderwoman At-Large for Post 1 Kesha Gibson-Carter. “On August 12, we will have the opportunity to roll it back.”

Another topic discussed was what the city could do with money from the American Rescue Plan. Savannah received $55.5 million from the Biden Administration.

“We need to do something to assist our constituents with those high water bills with that ARPA money,” said Alderwoman At-Large for Post 2 Alicia Miller-Blakely.

Both alderwomen would also like to see citizens included in the discussion on where the funds will go.

Several residents asked questions about affordable housing.

“This is something that we are going to continue to work on and continue to fight for so that we can definitely have affordable housing,” said. Alderwoman Miller-Blakely. “The city does have 10 million dollars prorated for housing.”

Public safety was another topic both alderwomen would like to see the city improve upon.

“We have to engage in community policing,” said. Alderwoman Gibson-Carter. “One, to increase the morale, the trust level as well opportunity for intel in our communities.”

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter says there are about 60 vacancies in the department now. She also says the city must work to protect officers but also work on the department’s diversity and retention.

Residents also received updates given on the status of the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds and a proposed shelter looking to build off of Augusta Avenue.

The alderwomen plan on taking the information gathered from Tuesday’s town hall meeting to the incoming city manager.

