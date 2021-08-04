Sky Cams
Coast Guard responding to overturned dredging barge in Charleston harbor

The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were...
The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were responding to a 120′ dredge barge that had capsized.(US Coast Guard)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an overturned dredging vessel that has the potential of dumping 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Charleston Harbor.

The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were responding to a 120′ dredge barge that had capsized.

According to the tweet, the barge, named Capt Leo II, capsized in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

The Coast Guard said the barge had a max potential of 1,000 gallons of fuel on board, but a boom has been deployed to contain the potential damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

