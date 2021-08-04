Coast Guard responding to overturned dredging barge in Charleston harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an overturned dredging vessel that has the potential of dumping 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Charleston Harbor.

The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were responding to a 120′ dredge barge that had capsized.

According to the tweet, the barge, named Capt Leo II, capsized in the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.

The Coast Guard said the barge had a max potential of 1,000 gallons of fuel on board, but a boom has been deployed to contain the potential damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#USCG Sector Charleston and local agencies are responding to the 120' dredge barge Capt Leo II in the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina that capsized this morning. Reported max potential of 1,000 gallons of diesel on board. Boom has been deployed. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/q10aPaRPNx — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 4, 2021

