CORE holds vaccine clinic in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The effort to get Georgians vaccinated continues. The Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, is a group going around the state to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The group held a vaccine clinic in Long County on Wednesday. In Long County, 15 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) data.

The vaccine clinic lasted for four hours and around 20 people rolled up their sleeves for their COVID-19 shot. In a county that has a low vaccination rate, but a high COVID-19 case rate. CORE says this was a great turnout.

“We’re just very excited everybody’s come out,” CORE vaccinator Chris Youmans said. “Everyone’s just been very eager and happy to do it.”

Long County residents and those in neighboring communities were able to choose between Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson at Wednesday’s clinic.

Atlanta resident Janie Allen is in Ludowici taking care of her parents, and what started out as a grocery trip, led to her first dose of the vaccine.

“Initially I wasn’t going to take the vaccine but there’s so many people that are sick. Why not get myself vaccinated and take care of myself,” Janie Allen said.

DPH data shows Long County’s Community Transmission Index, or CTI, is 582. Putting the county in a “high transmission” area.

Long County resident Jonathan Bush is hoping that number goes down, saying getting vaccinated is how he can be part of the solution.

“Trying to do what we can do to try to prevent it from spreading within the family,” Bush said.

And that’s CORE’s goal as well, as they’re now beginning to focus on holding clinics in the more rural areas hit hard by the virus.

“We want to get the numbers down. They’re starting to spike. I think in the next few weeks we’re going to start to see higher numbers than what we’re seeing right now,” Youmans said.

Jackie Verdell Smith is fully vaccinated and took her husband to get his shot Wednesday. She says she’s concerned about the increasing number of cases and has a message for those who’ve yet to get their shot.

“It’s not taking you to the hospital. It’s taking you to the cemetery,” Smith said.

CORE will be at the Ludowici IGA again on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.