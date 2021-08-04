Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions

Latest News

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
Lung X-rays show difference vaccine can make
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
SCCPSS back to school
SCCPSS Back to School: Savannah Arts Academy
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building