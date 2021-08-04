Sky Cams
Days of cleanup after shipwreck oil leak fouls Georgia beach

A shoreline cleanup team removes oil material from the beach near the Ninth Street public beach...
A shoreline cleanup team removes oil material from the beach near the Ninth Street public beach access at St. Simons Island on Aug. 1, 2021.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Officials say cleanup efforts will take several days after oil leaking from the remains of an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast washed up on a beach popular with tourists.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said Monday that bands of oil released into the water during demolition of the shipwreck are being cleaned up along 2.5 miles of beaches on St. Simons Island.

The first spill happened Saturday as crews manning a giant crane tried to lift a newly severed section of the ship from the water. Himes said more oil gushed out during a second lift attempt Monday. About 70 workers have been working to remove the oiled sand since Sunday.

