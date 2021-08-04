Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office uses social media to put the spotlight on deputies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Social media, in the wrong hands it can be used to divide us, but recently the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has been using it to try and help bring us together.

Highlighting those in our community who wear a badge, but maybe aren’t all that different from the rest of us.

Gena Sullivan, the Public Information Officer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, has spent the past four months on that mission.

“The spotlight is a way to humanize the badge,” says Sullivan.

This spotlight, a simple social media post featuring those who serve in the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Effingham is still a small enough community where people appreciate that. They like being able to put a name to the face,” Sullivan said.

While some deputies don’t mind showing off another side for others it takes some convincing.

“We still have some that are a little shy,” jokes Sullivan.

Although admittedly even Sullivan was a bit hesitant at first.

“I didn’t know how it would be received.”

But it wouldn’t take long to get her answer.

“The response from the public has been fantastic!” Sullivan says.

The comments rolling in, “they really do appreciate what we do and look forward to it.”

Pulling in hundreds of likes, shares and comments with every post.

But more importantly reminding a community that these deputies are much more than what they do.

“I think a lot of people just see a badge, the gun, the car. They don’t see the person, the actual person that’s behind the driver’s seat,” said Sullivan.

A friend, a neighbor, someone with a story all their own.

“I think in law enforcement the bad stories always get told and if we want people to know there’s good stories, we have to tell them. So, I enjoy doing the spotlight and telling the good stories.”

Sullivan says she tries to post one spotlight a week to their Facebook page and plans to keep it going for years to come.

