Emergency medical response disbanded for Isle of Hope’s volunteer fire department

ISLE OF HOPE, Ga. (WTOC) - This week the Isle of Hope Volunteer Fire Department is disbanding their first responder program for emergency medical calls.

The first responder program for medical calls at the Isle of Hope Volunteer Fire Department has been offered since 1998 throughout the fire district, which includes Isle of Hope and Dutch Island. Between the two, there are about 3,600 residents according to the latest Census data.

When a 911 call was made, dispatch would send two units: an Isle of Hope crew and an ambulance from Chatham EMS. The volunteer unit could provide aid and potentially life-saving care until the Chatham EMS Unit got to the scene for transport.

But according to an email sent to Chatham County officials this week by the former Isle of Hope Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Marcus Wilson, a lack of manpower led to the decision to end the program indefinitely.

“It’s a volunteer fire department, and if they don’t have the volunteers, I don’t know how else they can do it,” Isle of Hope resident Samuel Meyer said.

Meyer’s family has been on Isle of Hope for four generations. His grandfather is one of the original founding members of the volunteer fire department. He says he’s sad to see the first responder program go away.

“I wish it wasn’t happening because it’s been a great service. I’ve had several family members who have been helped by that group,” Meyer said.

It’s not clear what impact disbanding the emergency medical call response will have. Isle of Hope and Dutch Island residents will still be served by the volunteer fire department for fire service only.

