Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Former manager of Savannah bed and breakfast charged with embezzling more than $500,000

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former manager of a Savannah bed and breakfast is charged with embezzling more than $500,000.

Chiquita Blake, 46, of Pooler, Ga., is charged with 14 counts of wire fraud in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, Blake was employed as a manger of a bed and breakfast in Savannah’s Historic District.

The indictment says Blake is accused of fraudulently transferred funds from the inn’s accounts and into bank accounts Blake controlled, and then used those funds for expenditures “such as the defendant’s bills and personal use.”

The indictment alleges that from June 24, 2017, to Dec. 20, 2020, Blake made 14 electronic transfers to her personal accounts.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions

Latest News

A shoreline cleanup team removes oil material from the beach near the Ninth Street public beach...
Days of cleanup after shipwreck oil leak fouls Georgia beach
Georgia ex-deputy sentenced to prison for unregistered gun
The Coast Guard released a tweet at 10:40 a.m. saying that they and local boat agencies were...
Coast Guard responding to overturned dredging barge in Charleston harbor
FILE - In this June 1, 2021, file photo, state Sen. Mia McLeod, left, stands in the sanctuary...
SC gov hopeful would require vaccines for public students