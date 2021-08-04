Former manager of Savannah bed and breakfast charged with embezzling more than $500,000

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former manager of a Savannah bed and breakfast is charged with embezzling more than $500,000.

Chiquita Blake, 46, of Pooler, Ga., is charged with 14 counts of wire fraud in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, Blake was employed as a manger of a bed and breakfast in Savannah’s Historic District.

The indictment says Blake is accused of fraudulently transferred funds from the inn’s accounts and into bank accounts Blake controlled, and then used those funds for expenditures “such as the defendant’s bills and personal use.”

The indictment alleges that from June 24, 2017, to Dec. 20, 2020, Blake made 14 electronic transfers to her personal accounts.

