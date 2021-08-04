Georgia COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise again

ATLANTA (AP) — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly in Georgia, with some hospitals voicing concern as they fill with patients infected with the virus.

Georgia’s seven-day average has risen above 4,000 cases on Tuesday, almost 11 times higher than when cases bottomed out in late June. Hospitalizations are also continuing their rapid increase, climbing above 2,600 statewide on Tuesday.

Statewide, 26 hospitals report they were turning away all patients or new intensive care patients.

Douglas County is the latest school district to announce it will require masks in all its schools. Mask mandates now cover more than a third of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

