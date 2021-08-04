Sky Cams
Long County School System hoping to hire more teachers as new year begins

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Traffic has been a huge issue this school year at Long County schools. Staff at every school is overseeing drop-offs and pick-ups to make sure students stay safe and cars aren’t spilling onto the streets.

Aside from crowded parking lots during drop-off and pick-ups, Superintendent David Edwards says things have been running smoothly since the first day of school.

The district implemented a mask requirement on school buses and during transition periods. He says there haven’t been issues. Though mask-wearing is optional inside classrooms, he says he’s seen several students masked up.

Another change that came a day before school started — parents who didn’t feel it was safe to have their kids return to the classroom Monday were granted a five-day extension with no attendance penalties. Edwards says 68 families chose a delayed start for their children.

Long County families can expect another change in the future, as the district works to hire more teachers. Edwards said the district is experiencing an enrollment boom, with 539 new students this year. To keep up with student growth, the district is now looking to hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes.

“We know we’re going to need a few more teachers here at Smiley, for example. We’re looking at a kindergarten and a first grade class, and we may have to do additions at the other schools as well,” said Edwards.

The superintendent wants to thank families for remaining flexible throughout the changes and asks for their continued patience.

