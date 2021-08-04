Sky Cams
Lowcountry nonprofit preparing to help families facing eviction

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The national eviction moratorium ended less than a week ago, leaving many families in trouble across the country.

Sandy Gillis, executive director of the Deep Well Project, says while the moratorium helped many families keep their homes, it also created a new challenge of rent stacking up.

“Sometimes that just makes the bill get bigger and bigger. It’s not a rent forgiveness program, it’s purely a ‘We’re going to put this off to give you time to get back on your feet,’” Gillis said.

And now that time is up. Deep Well Project helps pay people’s rent in emergency situations. The pandemic brought a lot of those.

“Pre-pandemic, 2019, we helped about 200 families with an emergency rent or mortgage payment. Fast forward to 2020, those numbers went from about 200 families to about 800 families, and the line item in our budget completely imploded,” Gillis said.

In 2021, they’ve helped over 200 families with rent already, but now that the threat of eviction is back, Gillis expects that number to rise.

“We are prepared for a spike, and we’re prepared to help,” Gillis said.

With everything from their food pantry to rent assistance, Gillis says at Deep Well Project they try to give people a hand up rather than a handout.

“We are helping people who can demonstrate that they’re really trying to help themselves and we want to help them get over those bumps in the road, but we don’t want to create a cycle of dependency at the same time,” Gillis said.

She says it’s tough yet important for balance, especially now.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

