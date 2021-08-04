Sky Cams
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon

Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.

The bipartisan bill fines drivers $25 for driving in the far left lane on the highway unless they are passing another car.

RELATED STORY | SC Senate passes own bill to ticket slow left lane drivers

However, this offense can’t result in any points added to a driver’s license, does not allow an officer to search a car, and can not be included in someone’s SLED criminal record.

The law also requires the Department of Transportation to place signs along interstate highways telling drivers to move out of the left lane if they are driving slowly.

Other exceptions to this fine include when traffic conditions make it “impractical” to drive in the right lane when weather conditions make it safer to drive in the left lane, when a vehicle must exit the highway via the left lane, and/or when there is no one behind the car in the left lane.

