Refrigerated freight station to handle inspections for Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A well-known family business in Savannah is making a switch from whole seller to produce inspectors.

Elected officials, Georgia Ports Authority leaders, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and more cut the ribbon to a new container freight station.

The refrigerated building is owned by ‘NLaws Produce.’ It will be used to inspect produce for the Port of Savannah.

The refrigerated warehouse allows Customs and Border agents to inspect food that could be damaged if stored in hot temperatures.

“Every product that comes in from an import stand-point fresh fruit and vegetables. We want to protect our domestic producers from disease or from insects those type of things that might come in,” said Gary Black, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.

“We knew that we could handle the job. We are used to federal inspectors and this was just, instead of a USDA inspector this was a CBP ag inspection,” said Steve Kaplan, President at NLaws Produce.

The facility is starting with mandarin oranges from Peru. Then will shift to blueberries and avocados.

