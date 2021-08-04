Savannah-Chatham students head back to school Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, Aug. 4 marks the first day back at school for students at Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. It’s the first time they’ll be in-person five days a week in more than a year.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools has roughly 38,000 students making their way back through the doors Wednesday. This school year will bring some changes even as they try to get back to normal in-person learning.

First, the school system is asking all parents, staff, and students to cooperate with the mask requirement. Students will need to wear a mask on the bus and as soon as they enter the building. On top of that, they need people to stay home and not come to school if they’re feeling sick. Bell times have also been changed to help accommodate the students who weren’t reserved a seat on a bus due to the bus driver shortage.

When it comes to inside the schools, the district has made improvements to the air quality and say they are changing filters regularly. They will also have staff regularly cleaning high touch areas and fog classrooms, cafeterias and playgrounds.

The Coastal Health District says a key part of helping schools get through the pandemic is their school response team. The team provides individualized guidance to area schools and helps contact trace cases separately to minimize the impact. Leaders of the school response team say students and staff who are vaccinated will have different guidance if exposed to someone who tests positive. Ultimately, they are hopeful their work to mitigate cases will lead to a successful start to school.

“I feel encouraged that we have systems in place. I’m really counting on the cooperation of family, school families, school districts to do the right thing and to keep COVID-19 away from the schools,” said Cristina Gibson, Chronic Disease Prevention Director for the Coastal Health District.

“We are not looking for perfect attendance because perfect attendance means you come when you’re not feeling well. We want you to come, engage, observe and respect mitigation strategies, let them know if you need help,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.

Even with all the extra steps to keep things clean and everyone safe, the school district is excited to welcome students back in the buildings.

A reminder for parents - schools and day care facilities can continue serving free meals to all children through June 2022 under more flexible rules that began during the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending its free school meal program with continued flexible service to promote social distancing. Schools can also continue providing breakfast and after-school snacks in non-group settings.

“All students in SCCPSS will have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost regardless of income,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent.

At SCCPSS schools, meal applications are not a requirement and will not be processed this year. Students will be back in the cafeteria this year and the cafeterias will be sanitized in between meals.

AAA, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety kicked off the annual “School’s Open - Drive Carefully” campaign on Monday. The campaign urges motorists to slow down and stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones, and to be especially vigilant for pedestrians during, before and after-school hours.

AAA offers seven ways to keep kids safe this school year:

Slow down . Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. A difference between 25 mph and 35 mph can save a life.

Eliminate distractions . Children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly between two parked cars. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.

Reverse responsibly . Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children and pedestrians on the sidewalk, driveway and around your vehicle before slowly backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under or around vehicles—even those that are parked.

Talk to your teen . Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at . Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.

Come to a complete stop . Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Watch for bicycles . Children on bicycles are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and the bicycle. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that they wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.

Look for AAA School Safety Patrollers - Nationwide, more than 679,000 AAA School Safety Patrollers stand guard at 35,000 schools. When you see one, a school zone is likely nearby.

