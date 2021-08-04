Savannah Police looking to increase recruiting numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter pointed out the Savannah Police Department is currently looking to fill 60 vacant positions, adding she believes more officers are needed based on Savannah’s population size.

Savannah Police currently has 16 officers in training, and 468 officers total counting those trainees. Those are numbers recruiters for the department are trying to bump up considerably, by 60 in fact, but they’re competing with other departments around the county and region to do so.

“Yes, we’re extremely aware of it, that’s not where we want to be. I’m not going to say that’s typical nationally. But police departments across the nation are struggling hiring qualified personnel,” Capt. Clarence Few said. “Our standards are very high. And we’re looking for people of integrity, people with courage and character. So, that makes us very discriminating in the people that we hire. So, it’s challenging, but once again, it’s not something that we can’t overcome.”

Capt. Few says they’re active on social media to find qualified recruits and continuing to hold virtual recruiting fairs.

He says while they continue to work to fill the vacancies, what the department needs now more than ever is the help and cooperation of the community to help them solve crimes in the city. Few added shift commanders are also able to think outside the box to meet all patrol needs despite the officer shortage.

