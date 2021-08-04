Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS sets capacity limits for athletic events

(Unsplash)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be capacity restrictions in place for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) athletic events to start the new school year.

According to the district, there will be a 50 percent attendance capacity for indoor sports and a 75 percent capacity for outdoor sports.

Masks will be required for indoor events and will be recommended, but not required, for outdoor events.

The school district said student athletes will not be required to wear masks at practices or games.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Liberty Co. resident dies from mosquito-borne equine virus
A dump truck hit an overpass on Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
Driver injured after dump truck hits overpass on Veterans Parkway
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions

Latest News

Raven’s mother, Clarissa Saunders’ death was confirmed by Raven’s longtime coach.
Lowcountry-born Olympic shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders’ mother dies
Armstrong Men and Women Advance In Tennis
Armstrong Men and Women Advance In Tennis
Dusty Zeigler relives Super Bowl
Dusty Zeigler relives Super Bowl
High School Basketball Scoreboard / Wednesday February 10TH
High School Basketball Scoreboard / Wednesday February 10TH