SCCPSS sets capacity limits for athletic events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be capacity restrictions in place for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) athletic events to start the new school year.

According to the district, there will be a 50 percent attendance capacity for indoor sports and a 75 percent capacity for outdoor sports.

Masks will be required for indoor events and will be recommended, but not required, for outdoor events.

The school district said student athletes will not be required to wear masks at practices or games.

