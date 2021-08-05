Beaufort County students returning to full week, in-person learning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With the start of school fast approaching, Beaufort County is excited to get back to in-person learning.

“This year, we’re beginning the year five days a week in school, and we have a small pilot of virtual learning for middle school,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriquez said.

That virtual program will be for those who had success learning from home last year. Many students struggled though.

“In terms of academic loss or learning loss, the state is projecting that in grades 3-8, 7 to 8 out of 10 kids are below grade level,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriguez says they have a multi-step plan to help kids catch up.

“We will have after school programming, it’s one of our key strategies to help the academic recovery because we will extend learning opportunities,” he said.

He says the rest of that plan includes progress monitoring, a continuous improvement model, and small group instruction. As far if the students will have to wear masks while making up for that learning gap.

“We’re not requiring masks here in South Carolina. There’s an executive order from the governor that doesn’t allow school districts really to require masks, but we do encourage it and it is a choice,’ Rodriquez said.

Plexiglass dividers will be available on request for students as well. He also says they will be distancing three feet whenever possible.

“We’re going to monitor it very closely and we’ll work closely with DHEC and adjust course if needed,” Rodriquez said.

Along those lines his top priority is clear.

“Safety is paramount before you can get to anything else,” he said.

Rodriquez also mentioned that buses will run with 70 percent capacity and dining will return to cafeterias and outdoor areas.

