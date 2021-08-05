Bond denied for suspect in slaying of local girl, mom

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Thursday in Florida for a man accused in a South Carolina triple slaying that took the lives of a former Belvedere Elementary student and her mother.

The shooting Monday in Greenwood County left 11-year-old Shay Dinkins dead along with her mother, 30-year-old Megan Dinkins, as well as the mother’s 56-year-old stepfather, Randy Grant Perkins. A fourth victim, a boy, survived and was taken to a hospital.

Authorities said suspect Jeffery David Powell, 36, got on a flight and was arrested hours later in Jacksonville, Fla.

That’s where bond was denied during a hearing Thursday. The judge pointed out that he was legally unable to grant bond under the charges faced by Powell, who the prosecutor said is Megan Dinkins’ cousin.

The prosecutor still noted that he believed Powell posed a great flight risk and in fact had demonstrated that by going to Florida, where he was caught after a multi-state manhunt.

Powell waived his right to appear at the hearing.

To face charges in South Carolina, he’ll have to be extradited or waive his right to that process, agreeing to be brought back voluntarily.

Megan Dinkins’ family said she planned to move back to Augusta this weekend.

She had a job lined up and was getting her 6-year-old son and Shay ready for school.

Megan and Shay Dinkins (WRDW)

Shay was mourned by the Aiken County Public School District , which said:

“We are devastated as a school district family today after learning of the tragic passing of former Belvedere Elementary School student Shay Dinkins following a heinous act of gun violence in Greenwood County. We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Shay’s family, the Belvedere community, and the students, faculty, staff, and administrators at Belvedere Elementary School. Counselors are available to provide support services to Belvedere Elementary School students and employees.”

The girl and her mother were also remembered by Megan Dinkins’ former co-worker at the Waffle House on Wheeler Road in Augusta.

“To hear that her and Shay are gone, it’s just, it’s unbelievable,” said Tameka Stevenson.

“I think it’s gonna be hard for everyone that she knew, especially with the way that it happened, so unexpected. She was so young. Her daughter was so young.”

