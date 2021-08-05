Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. triple homicide still under investigation one month later

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have information to solve a triple homicide in Bulloch County. It happened one month ago but investigators say they need your help to solve the case.

Investigators said, even one month later, they continue going over evidence they collected at that mobile home where three people were shot and killed. But they say they need witnesses to come forward with anything they might have seen or heard that night or days or weeks before.

On July 4, deputies got the call of gunshots at Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension. They found Travis Sneed, his sister and roommate Brittany Sneed Mack, and his girlfriend Kristina Soles all shot at the home where the brother and sister lived.

Investigators say they’ve checked into the leads they’ve developed. But they feel someone, somewhere has a piece of information that could point them in the right direction.

“Any witnesses, we would love to talk to, because witnesses are paramount in a case like this,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said.

He says they’ve spoken to neighbors about anything they might have seen. But they’re also trying to identify any friends of the victims who might have insight that holds the key to solving the case.

“Just think about if this was part of your family. You would want any and everybody to come forward with information they might have. And that’s all we’re asking,” Capt. Hutchens said.

He said his investigators and GBI agents are working daily to find whoever’s responsible. He says you can contact them or the GBI anonymously either by phone call to either agency or online through either of their websites.

