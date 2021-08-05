CCPD arrests two in missing child case, third suspect still sought

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are still looking for a third suspect connected to a case involving a 12-year-old runaway back in May. Police already arrested two women in connection to the case.

CCPD detectives have served warrants to 46-year-old Gwendolyn Smith and 18-year-old Denasha Jones.

We want to correct a past version of this story, which aired an incorrect picture of Smith distributed by CCPD.

Both women are charged with multiple misdemeanors, including one count of Contributing to the Delinquency, Unruliness, or Deprivation of a Minor.

Detectives are still looking for 51-year-old Andy Steward.

Detectives believe all three knew where the 12-year-old was but kept that information from police.

If you think you might know where Steward is, call Chatham County Police.

That 12-year-old is Christina Cochran, who went missing on May 17. Police weren’t able to find her during a large public search that lasted several days. Several agencies canvassed neighborhoods, went door-to-door asking for information, and repeatedly asked the public for help.

Cochran was found ten days later on May 27.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.