Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CCPD arrests two in missing child case, third suspect still sought

(L) Gwendolyn Smith, (C) Denasha Jones, (R) Andy Steward.
(L) Gwendolyn Smith, (C) Denasha Jones, (R) Andy Steward.(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are still looking for a third suspect connected to a case involving a 12-year-old runaway back in May. Police already arrested two women in connection to the case.

CCPD detectives have served warrants to 46-year-old Gwendolyn Smith and 18-year-old Denasha Jones.

We want to correct a past version of this story, which aired an incorrect picture of Smith distributed by CCPD.

Both women are charged with multiple misdemeanors, including one count of Contributing to the Delinquency, Unruliness, or Deprivation of a Minor.

Detectives are still looking for 51-year-old Andy Steward.

Detectives believe all three knew where the 12-year-old was but kept that information from police.

If you think you might know where Steward is, call Chatham County Police.

That 12-year-old is Christina Cochran, who went missing on May 17. Police weren’t able to find her during a large public search that lasted several days. Several agencies canvassed neighborhoods, went door-to-door asking for information, and repeatedly asked the public for help.

Cochran was found ten days later on May 27.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
Children found safe after car stolen in Savannah

Latest News

Jarvis Jackson is charged with aggravated assault after deputies say he stabbed his brother.
Bryan Co. deputies say man stabbed brother after argument in Ellabel
Georgia Power is offering energy bill assistance.
Georgia Power offering energy bill assistance
Effingham County Schools will welcome students back on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Schools start back Thursday in Effingham County
With school provided transportation limited for some families, many may be riding a bike or...
Savannah attorney giving helmets to kids