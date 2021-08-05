Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road and Gertrude L Greene Drive.
Police say one person was injured in the shooting and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
There is no information on any persons of interest at this time.
WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more information.
