Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road and Gertrude L Greene Drive.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on any persons of interest at this time.

WTOC has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more information.

