Child rescued after drifting away on boat

(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A search by air and sea to find a preschooler who drifted away in a boat.

According to Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol, the 4-year-old was on the water with his family Wednesday afternoon. Near the end of the outing, the family left the child alone in the boat and began packing.

That’s when the boat drifted off.

According to Marine Patrol, the boat drifted 200 to 300 yards to Wassaw Island. Search crews found the boat, but the 4-year old was gone.

He was later found walking through the marsh on Wassaw.

Police say he didn’t have any injuries.

Marine Patrol quickly reunited the child with his family.

