City of Savannah accepting proposals for Water Works Walkway Mural

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking to make your mark on Savannah’s new Arena, now is the time.

The city is looking for artists to paint murals directly on the asphalt of the Water Works Pedestrian Walkway.

The walkway connects the North-end of the site at the new Arena to the South-end of the site at Gwinnett Street.

The mural project will be the largest asphalt mural in Chatham County.

The city is looking for four teams of artists and are now accepting proposals.

The deadline to submit is September 6.

To apply and get more details on the rules, click here -> https://savannahga.gov/3285/Mural-Project-RFP

