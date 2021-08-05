Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Savannah accepting proposals for Water Works Walkway Mural

The city of Savannah is looking for artists to paint murals directly on the asphalt of the...
The city of Savannah is looking for artists to paint murals directly on the asphalt of the Water Works Pedestrian Walkway.(Source: City of Savannah)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking to make your mark on Savannah’s new Arena, now is the time.

The city is looking for artists to paint murals directly on the asphalt of the Water Works Pedestrian Walkway.

The walkway connects the North-end of the site at the new Arena to the South-end of the site at Gwinnett Street.

The mural project will be the largest asphalt mural in Chatham County.

The city is looking for four teams of artists and are now accepting proposals.

The deadline to submit is September 6.

To apply and get more details on the rules, click here -> https://savannahga.gov/3285/Mural-Project-RFP

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate incident at Hyatt, hotel given all clear
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The Chatham County Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting at Chevis Road...
Chatham Co. Police investigating shooting at Chevis Rd., Gertrude L Greene Dr.
A file photo of Hilton Head Island. Not a depiction of where the shark bite occurred.
Lifeguard recovering after being bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island
Children found safe after car stolen in Savannah

Latest News

Bulloch Co. triple homicide still under investigation one month later
Bulloch Co. triple homicide still under investigation one month later
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
Savannah-Chatham working on student pick-up traffic concerns
A protest against vaccine mandates in North Carolina
Can a company mandate its employees to get a COVID vaccine?
Bulloch Co. triple homicide still under investigation one month later
Bulloch Co. triple homicide still under investigation one month later